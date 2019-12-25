Virginia Union University announces new tuition rates

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VUU announces new tuition rates that will begin in the Fall 2020 semester. All enrolled students will be eligible.
The decision moves the university towards its goal of offering greater access and affordability to a more diverse student body. This is part of the university’s “Access to Excellence” initiative.
The Virginia Union University’s Board of Trustees and university President Dr. Hakim J. Lucas have made the decision to lower undergraduate tuition rates by 32-percent.
This will change the amounts to a $5,000 reduction.
“We realize how crippling student loan debt has become for students nation-wide,” said Dr. Hakim Lucas, President & CEO of Virginia Union University. “Students enroll in college seeking a career path that will allow an opportunity for long-term financial stability. However, they end up spending most of their working years paying back student loans. Virginia Union is doing what it can to ensure that students in the Commonwealth and across the nation have access to an education that will equip them with the tools they need to be successful while avoiding the crippling bill waiting at the other end of graduation.”
VUU generated the new financial structure after months of investigating tuition, room and board and fees of peer universities in Virginia and comparable universities nationwide.
The study concluded that making the cost adjustment with tuition makes VUU the highest value and lowest cost Historically Black College and Universities (HBCU) in the state of Virginia.
“This was an important decision for the Trustees as we work to meet the needs of our students,” said Dr. W. Franklyn Richardson, Chairman of the VUU Board of Trustees. “Virginia Union University is a special place where students are nurtured academically and spiritually. We want to ensure that anyone who desires a high-quality education has access to it without accumulating a mountain of debt. This decision will change the future for our current students by reducing and, in some cases, eliminating their student loan debt. It will also give an opportunity for students who may have felt that higher education was financially impossible.”
While undergraduate tuition will go down, students seeking a Master’s or Doctorate degree will see an increase.
Master’s program tuition will cost $451 per credit and an increase of $92.
Doctorate’s program tuition will cost $551 per credit and an increase of $295 per credit hour.
The increased rates for these programs align with current pricing trends and keeps VUU as a competitive and affordable option among peer institutions.
