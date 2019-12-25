Two dead after tractor-trailer collides with SUV on Christmas Eve

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Two people have died after a crash in Rockingham County on Christmas Eve.
Virginia State Police said Dustin E. Harlow, 33, of Harrisonburg and his passenger, Nancy S. Lambert, 82, of Rockingham died after a tractor-trailer collided into the SUV that Harlow was driving on Route 11/North Valley Pike in the area of the Pilot Travel Center around 7:10 p.m.
According to investigators, Raheel Azhar, 35, of New York was driving his tractor-trailer when he attempted a left turn into a gas station and collided into Harlow’s 1998 Chevrolet Tahoe.
Harlow was pronounced dead at the scene. Lambert was flown to UVA Medical Center where she later died from her injuries. Both were wearing a seat belt.
Police said Azhar was charged with reckless driving. He was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center after suffering minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.
For several hours on Tuesday night, police closed down the stretch of North Valley Pike in the area of Gravel Road near the Pilot Travel Center.
Copyright 2019 WHSV. All rights reserved.