Team keeping toys clean for patients at UVA Children’s Hospital

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. (WVIR) - Toy donations to the University of Virginia Children’s Hospital spike during the holiday season. However, not every toy can go straight to play rooms for the young patients.
“Every single toy, once it gets used, has to be wiped down with a specific cleaner and then rinsed off,” Child Life Specialist Amy Cesak said. “We keep track of what's been played with: we have dirty toy bins that they go in, dirty toy rooms that they go in. And then we clean every single toy before it goes back out.”
Cesak and a team of volunteers spend hours every week cleaning toys in the play room. The rigorous process is to help protect patients with an immune system that can’t fight off germs.
“If it's a board game with little plastic pieces, we clean all the plastic pieces. If it's the Uno game, we've laminated every single card, and we clean that. And so it is a process,” Cesak said.
However, not every toy that gets donated can be played with: “Every single toy has to be able to be wiped down. So you won't see any cloth dolls,” Cesak explained. “Anything that is fabric or wood - wood toys are porous, so they can hold germs.”
Cesak says that cleaning process shouldn't stop anyone from donating any kind of toy. Items that can’t be properly cleaned for multiple patients to use are given to families.
“One of our goals is we just want kids to get to be kids while they’re here. And so we utilize those donations on a regular basis every day,” she said.
