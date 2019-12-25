Richmond double shooting under investigation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a double shooting in Richmond.
At approximately 5:48 p.m, Richmond Police Departments were dispatched to the 1900 block of Fernbrook Drive for a report of a shooting.
Both victims were transported to a local hospital.
One of the victims is being treated for life-threatening injuries and the second victim received a non-life threatening injury.
Detectives are currently on scene canvassing the area for potential witnesses and collecting evidence.
There is no suspect information to provide as the investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.