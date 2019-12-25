Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Robert Griffin III will make his first start at quarterback since 2016 when he leads the Baltimore Ravens against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Because the Ravens have already wrapped up the top seed in the AFC playoffs, Griffin will start for Lamar Jackson in a game that's essentially meaningless to Baltimore. Griffin hasn't started since he playing for the Cleveland Browns three years ago. The former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year has been a backup in Baltimore over the past two seasons. Known as RG3, Griffin has thrown one touchdown pass in six games this year.
NEW YORK (AP) — For the fourth consecutive week, the Baltimore Ravens are the unanimous choice as the top team in the AP Pro32 poll. The New Orleans Saints remained No. 2. The San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Green Bay Packers each moved up a spot respectively to round out the top five. The defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots moved up one spot to No. 6.
BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand and Anders Bjork scored 27 seconds apart in a four-goal first period that chased Braden Holtby, and Charlie Coyle added a short-handed goal to help the Boston Bruins beat the Washington Capitals 7-3. Patrice Bergeron scored twice, including an empty-netter. Tuukka Rask made 39 saves to snap his five-game losing streak as the Bruins opened a 5-0 lead and sat on it while the Capitals outshot them 34-6 over the last two periods.
NEW YORK (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 30 points, Troy Brown Jr. added 26 off the bench, and the short-handed Washington Wizards outlasted the New York Knicks 121-115. Ish Smith added 17 and Anzej Pasecniks chipped in 14 for the Wizards, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Julius Randle had 35 points and reserve Damyean Dotson added 19 for New York, which lost its third straight game. The Wizards only dressed nine players for the game and were playing without Isaiah Thomas. He served the first of a two-game suspension for entering the stands to confront a fan during Saturday night’s game in Philadelphia