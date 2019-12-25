RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Law enforcement is participating in the high-visibility national enforcement campaign, “Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over”.
The Virginia State Police and local law enforcement is partnering with the U.S Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to share the message about the dangers of drunk driving.
The campaign will last from Dec. 13 until Jan. 1, 2020.
During this period state troopers and local law enforcement are on added patrols across the Commonwealth to deter drunk driving.
According to NHTSA’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS), more than 10,000 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2018 nationwide.
In December 2018 alone, 839 people lost their lives in traffic crashes involving a drunk driver, with more drunk driving-related fatalities than any other holiday that year.
Virginia State Police recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:
- Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride-sharing service to get home safely.
- If living in the Northern Virginia/DC region, take advantage of the WRAP’s “Sober Ride” program (https://www.wrap.org/soberride/index.htm)
- If you see a drunk driver on the road, dial #77 on a cell or call 911.
- Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.
State police remind all motorists to wear a seatbelt at all times, share the road responsibly and comply with speed limits.
