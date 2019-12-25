Cat that acted aggressive, bit people tests positive for rabies

“In this particular situation, the cat that tested positive for rabies was left by a previous tenant and the current occupants had been feeding the “very friendly” cat for two years. The public needs to be made aware that allowing unvaccinated animals to frequent their property, puts their family and other pets at risk. Any stray animals need to be removed immediately, otherwise a current rabies inoculation is required by Virginia law on any dog or cat over 4 months of age. Furthermore, feeding this cat for two years and making no attempt to remove it from the property by law makes this cat owned and not considered a stray. The CCSO Animal Control Unit has animal traps at the shelter that are available for public use to catch and remove any unwanted stray animal,” CCSO Animal Control Unit Lt. J. C. Heffler said.