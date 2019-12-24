On This Day: One of the Muse Brothers, who was later abducted to perform in the circus, is born near Roanoke

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On this day, Dec. 24, 1890, George Muse of the Muse brothers is born near Roanoke in a community known as Truevine.
George and his brother Willie were just children when they were likely kidnapped by a man who worked for the circus because of their physical appearance.
The boys were albino African-Americans who were forced to work without pay while being told their mother was dead so they wouldn’t long for home.
We spoke to Curt Autry about this incredible story that he discovered through Beth Macy’s book called “Truevine” – and you can hear all about it on this week’s episode of the How We Got Here podcast:
