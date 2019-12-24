Tessa Majors murder case interrogation tape disclosure decided

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. (WVIR) - The interrogation tape involving the teenager charged in the death of Charlottesville native Tessa Majors headlined a hearing in the case on Monday.
The New York City court ruled the video will not be disclosed to other defense counsel or defendants. The 13-year-old is just one suspect in the death of 18-year-old Majors.
Police say the Barnard College student was stabbed to death during an attempted robbery in a park earlier in the month. Another court date to handle motions in the case is set for January 2.
