Teen killed after vehicle overturns several times, strikes embankment

RICHMOND Co., Va. (WWBT) - A teenager is dead and two other teens are fighting for their lives after a vehicle overturned several times and struck an embankment.
Police were called around 2:22 p.m. on Tuesday to a two-vehicle crash along Route 360 near Coates Lane in Richmond County.
Troopers said a 2008 Chevrolet Uplander van was heading east on Route 360 when it sideswiped a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze heading west.
The van lost control, skidded towards the right, overturned several times and then struck an embankment.
Police said a 16-year-old girl in the van was not wearing her seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. She died at the scene. Two other teenage boys, who were also in the van and not wearing seatbelts, were airlifted to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Cruze did not have any injuries.
Speed is being considered as one of the factors in the crash.
Police continue to investigate.
