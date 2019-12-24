Sources: Police chase ends with vehicle crashing into Petersburg home

By Michael Pegram | December 24, 2019 at 1:05 AM EST - Updated December 24 at 1:33 AM

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A police chase came to an end Monday night when the vehicle crashed into a home in Petersburg.

Virginia State Police were pursuing a vehicle when it lost control and crashed into a home on E. Washington Street around 12:30 a.m., sources told NBC12. Three suspects were taken into custody.

Details on what prompted the chase and whether anyone was inside the home and injured were not immediate available.

