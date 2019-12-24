Officials find large amount of fake bills responding to fire

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are warning businesses and citizens to check money received more closely after a large number of fake bills were found.
Police and fire crews responded to a structure fire in the 2200 block of Ferndale Avenue just after 10 a.m. on Dec. 24.
While at the scene, fire crews found a large quantity of fake U.S. currency.
Police said neighboring jurisdictions have experienced cases of counterfeit money being passed.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-861-1212.
