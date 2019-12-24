Nonprofit ‘Coming Home Well’ advocates for Purple Star families bill

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - While the holidays are often filled with joy and celebration with family and loved ones, it can be the hardest time of year for a family who lost a veteran to suicide. A new bill hopes to remind those families they are not alone.
The United States Department of Veterans Affairs says more than 20 veterans take their lives each day. They often leave a family behind. A new bill would bring those families, Purple Star families, out of the shadows.
"A lot of times we feel discarded. We feel thrown to the side. When we lose hope, and we choose the path of ending our lives, the family that’s left behind is lost in the shadows,” Founder of Coming Home Well Captain Bob Abbott.
Coming Home Well is a nonprofit that works to educate the public about the struggles veterans face in returning from war. When veterans tragically die by suicide, their families can be left to deal with the grief alone. The group came up with Purple Star Families Week to change that.
"The Purple Star Families Week is in the third week of September, that's National Suicide Awareness Month, and it recognizes those Purple Star families that are impacted by veteran suicide,” Abbott said.
Abbott says the inspiration for the bill was a military widow named Hillary. She lost her husband Omar, a 20-year United States Army veteran, to suicide. “Hillary didn’t just lose her, her husband. Their daughter didn’t just lose a dad. She lost this military family that she’d been around since she was 18 years old.”
That's when Abbott and Coming Home Well approached 5th District Congressman Denver Riggleman.
"I went to the Virginia delegation immediately and said, ‘hey, would you support this?’ and they started coming on almost immediately and like you said the amazing amount of co-sponsors that jumped on immediately because this is a bill that we can rally behind,” Riggleman said.
The bill now has 60 co-sponsors from both sides of the aisle.
"It's been a pretty divisive year, but when it comes to veterans and helping them. It's a bipartisan issue,” Riggleman said.
"It’s a simple way for us to say ‘welcome back, we want you back in this military community that is such a huge part of your lives’. And, and ‘we honor you’,” Abbott said.
Representative Riggleman says the bill could be passed by May, or potentially sooner if they receive enough sponsors to trigger an automatic vote. Purple Star Families Week in 2020 would be September 20 to the 26.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.