News to know for Dec. 24: Car goes into home after chase; dump truck in garage catches on fire; toy drive spreads cheer

Police Chase
A Virginia State Police trooper attempted a traffic stop at Monument and Prince George Street on a Pontiac sedan for not stopping at a stop sign and defective equipment around 12:25 a.m.
The driver refused to pull over and a short chase ensued.
The pursuit ended at 12:27 a.m. when the driver lost control trying to make a turn and crashed into a home along Washington Street.
Deadly Crash
Three people who were killed after a vehicle ran off the road and struck several trees in Goochland County along Interstate 64 have now been identified.
The victims were identified as Jerone Lewis, 28, of Culpeper, Dejaun Lewis, 27, of Culpeper and Michelle Foster, 23, of Orange.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said the two men were brothers and Dejaun Lewis was reported missing on Saturday. He was believed to be with his brother, Jerone.
Mother Charged
The mother of a 3-year-old boy who shot himself in Colonial Heights in August has been charged in his death.
Saintell Talley, 32, is charged with felony child neglect and felony murder in relation to her son Avion Talley’s death.
On Aug. 2., police responded to the 100 block of Bruce Avenue for the report of a child who had been shot. The Medical Examiner determined the child had gotten ahold of a firearm and died from a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Garage Fire
A two-story garage, with a dump truck inside, caught on fire.
Chesterfield County police received a call around 5:48 p.m of heavy fire seen outside of a home on the 11000 block of Beaver Bridge Road.
It took fire crews an hour to get the fire under control due to a lack of fire hydrants in the area.
Toy Drive
Employees at Aleris in Richmond held their third annual toy drive for people in need this Christmas season.
