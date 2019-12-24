Local company holds toy drive for people in the community

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Employees at Aleris in Richmond held their third annual toy drive for people within the community.
Shianna, 23, and her two-year-old son Landen escaped from an abusive relationship in Texas to stay with her mother in Richmond. This will be their first Christmas together in 10 years.
“He choked me to the point where it left marks on my neck and I had to go to work with a scarf on," Shianna said. “I was scared that he was going to kick me out and I wouldn’t have anywhere to go, so my mom offered to bring us out here and help us out.”
Amy Russell, Shianna’s mother, contacted NBC 12 through Facebook about her Christmas wish for her Landen and how his favorite things are anything with PJ Mask on it.
“I just want it to be a nice Christmas,” Russell said. “Grandma had to do something. Grandma can’t let her grandchild go without.”
David Milks, a Maintenence Supervisor at Aleris, has a son of his own and says his family went shopping for Landen. “I feel very lucky that our company continues to do this every year.”
Landen received a toddler bed and PJ Masks toys, and Shianna and Amy received gift cards and a bag full of presents.
