Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

LONGEST SWINGING PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE
Kentucky-Virginia park seeks recording-breaking swing bridge
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A state park that borders Kentucky and Virginia wants to build the longest pedestrian swinging bridge in North America. News outlets report the 725-foot bridge would cross the Russell Fork river and connect the Virginia and Kentucky sides of the park. A Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority grant of up to $433,000 would help fund the bridge, which park officials said would be the longest in North America. The park has an additional $326,000 in funds from other sources earmarked for the bridge. Construction is set to start in 2020 and end in 2021. The grant funds would also go toward other park maintenance and construction.
AP-VA-COAL MINE-WORKERS FURLOUGHED
Company idles Virginia coal mine, cites trade war with China
RAVEN, Va. (AP) — A company that owns a coal mine in Virginia has furloughed 600 workers until the end of the year. The reported reason behind the move is the trade war between the U.S. and China. The Bristol Herald Courier reported Monday that Coronado Coal idled its mining facility in Buchanan County on Dec. 16. A stage agency that oversees mining in Virginia said the company cited the trade war. But Coronado did not specify what it was looking for between China and the U.S. Tensions appear to have eased after China said it plans to buy $200 billion worth of American goods and services.
AP-VA-ENTERPRISE ZONES
Northam renews 15 'enterprise' zones to boost development
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is renewing 15 “Virginia Enterprise Zones” aimed at boosting economic development and private investment. Northam announced Monday that the state was extending the designation to sites around Virginia for five years. The state partners with local governments through the program to provide incentives to businesses that invest in economically struggling areas. Qualified businesses can receive of up to $800 per employee per year, as well as other types of grants. Northam's office said businesses in the 15 zones have created more than 350 jobs and invested more than $63 million in real estate improvements.
HIGH-SPEED TRAINS
CSX-Virginia rail deal also means good news for N Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A multi-billion-dollar deal announced last week between CSX Corp. and Virginia to improve passenger rail service also includes good news for efforts to run high-speed trains between Virginia and North Carolina. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says CSX also has agreed to let the agency acquire about 10 miles of railroad right-of-way in Warren County to the Virginia line. The land is important toward meeting a goal of 110-mph passenger trains between Raleigh and Richmond, Virginia. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said that CSX had agreed to sell 350 miles of right-of-way to his state.
AP-AS-NEW-ZEALAND-VOLCANO-ERUPTS
American newlyweds are 'progressing' from volcano burns
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The families of American newlyweds who were badly injured during a volcanic eruption in New Zealand say the couple is progressing as well as could be hoped for given the extent of their injuries. The couple remain hospitalized in New Zealand. Matt and Lauren Urey, from Richmond, Virginia, were visiting White Island two weeks ago when the volcano erupted, killing 19 people and leaving more than two dozen others with severe burns from the scalding steam. Meanwhile, authorities called off the search for two bodies they believe were washed out to sea from the island soon after the eruption.
AP-US-CAPITOL-STATUE-VIRGINIA
Virginia governor seeks bill replacing Lee statue in Capitol
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gov. Ralph Northam's office says he will push for legislation replacing Virginia’s statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee housed in the United States Capitol Building. Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said Monday that the governor filed a drafting request for a bill that would outline the process for removing the statue and selecting a replacement. The disclosure from Northam's office came in response to a letter from two Democratic members of Congress that called on Northam to make replacing the statue part of his agenda for the legislative session that begins next month. The Lee statue is one of Virginia's two in the National Statuary Hall Collection.
AP-US-SCHOOL-MEAL-DEBT-PAID-PASTORS
Virginia pastors give over $17,000 to pay student meal debts
STAFFORD, Va. (AP) — Three Virginia pastors have used more than $17,000 from their church's budget to pay off meal debts in two local school systems. The Rev. Jerry Williams, the Rev. Brian Bennett and the Rev. Andrew Segre from Mount Ararat Baptist Church gave $10,500 to Stafford County Public Schools and close to $7,000 to Spotsylvania County Public Schools. The three weren't sure where their yearly donation should go. They decided to pay off the school meal debts once hearing how many students were in debt. The Washington Post says about 75% of school districts nationally reported unpaid meal debt, with the median amount per school being about $2,500. Williams says the church will pay off the debts again next year.
FATALLY BEATEN CHILD
Virginia man charged with homicide in 4-year-old son's death
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — U.S. marshals have arrested a Virginia man charged with felony homicide in the death of his 4-year-old son. News outlets report Hank L. Smith Jr. was caught Friday in Harrisonburg. He previously was arrested and charged with the felony child abuse or neglect of Larkin Carr, who died in November 2018. He posted bail and was released. A 15-year-old boy and his mother also are charged in Larkin's death. Police say the teen, charged with second-degree murder, admitted to beating Larkin repeatedly in the days before he died. His mother has pleaded guilty to felony homicide and child abuse or neglect. Authorities say the adults didn't stop Larkin's abuse.