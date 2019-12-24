Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand and Anders Bjork scored 27 seconds apart in a four-goal first period that chased Braden Holtby, and Charlie Coyle added a short-handed goal to help the Boston Bruins beat the Washington Capitals 7-3. Patrice Bergeron scored twice, including an empty-netter. Tuukka Rask made 39 saves to snap his five-game losing streak as the Bruins opened a 5-0 lead and sat on it while the Capitals outshot them 34-6 over the last two periods.
NEW YORK (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 30 points, Troy Brown Jr. added 26 off the bench, and the short-handed Washington Wizards outlasted the New York Knicks 121-115. Ish Smith added 17 and Anzej Pasecniks chipped in 14 for the Wizards, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Julius Randle had 35 points and reserve Damyean Dotson added 19 for New York, which lost its third straight game. The Wizards only dressed nine players for the game and were playing without Isaiah Thomas. He served the first of a two-game suspension for entering the stands to confront a fan during Saturday night’s game in Philadelphia
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Having already clinched the top seed in the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens will rest quarterback Lamar Jackson and several other players in this Sunday's regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The game is meaningless for the Ravens, who have won 11 straight and have nothing left to accomplish before the playoffs. Running back Mark Ingram, who hurt his calf in Sunday's victory at Cleveland, will also be rested against Pittsburgh but should be ready to go in Baltimore's playoff opener next month. Safety Earl Thomas and tackle Brandon Williams will also be inactive against the Steelers, who remain in the playoff hunt.