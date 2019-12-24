Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Having already clinched the top seed in the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens will rest quarterback Lamar Jackson and several other players in this Sunday's regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The game is meaningless for the Ravens, who have won 11 straight and have nothing left to accomplish before the playoffs. Running back Mark Ingram, who hurt his calf in Sunday's victory at Cleveland, will also be rested against Pittsburgh but should be ready to go in Baltimore's playoff opener next month. Safety Earl Thomas and tackle Brandon Williams will also be inactive against the Steelers, who remain in the playoff hunt.