Forecast: Seasonable for Christmas, then warming up and staying dry
By Andrew Freiden | December 24, 2019 at 4:04 AM EST - Updated December 24 at 12:05 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures will slowly warm this week to about 10° above average

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly Cloudy and slightly cooler. Lows upper 20s, highs upper 40s to around 50

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny. Lows mid 30s, highs upper 50s

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 30s, highs upper 50s

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm for December, Lows upper 30s, highs upper 50s (Rain chance 10% late)

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Warm. Slight chance of a shower. Lows mid 40s, highs in low 60s. (Rain Chance 30%)

MONDAY: Rain likely. Lows low 40s, highs near 60 with temperatures dropping in the afternoon (Rain Chance 60%)

