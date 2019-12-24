Forecast: Seasonable for Christmas, then warming up and staying dry

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures will slowly warm this week to about 10° above average
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s
CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly Cloudy and slightly cooler. Lows upper 20s, highs upper 40s to around 50
THURSDAY: Partly Sunny. Lows mid 30s, highs upper 50s
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 30s, highs upper 50s
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm for December, Lows upper 30s, highs upper 50s (Rain chance 10% late)
SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Warm. Slight chance of a shower. Lows mid 40s, highs in low 60s. (Rain Chance 30%)
MONDAY: Rain likely. Lows low 40s, highs near 60 with temperatures dropping in the afternoon (Rain Chance 60%)
