Dump truck catches fire inside two-story garage in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A two-story garage, with a dump truck inside, caught on fire.
Chesterfield County police received a call around 5:48 p.m of heavy fire seen outside of a home on the 11000 block of Beaver Bridge Road.
It took fire crews an hour to get the fire under control due to a lack of fire hydrants in the area.
Crews had to use water tanker trucks to bring water from the pond to extinguish the flames.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
