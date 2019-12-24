2 charged after juvenile shot near playground

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Two people have been arrested after a juvenile was shot near a playground in Fredericksburg.
Police were called around 6:40 p.m. on Monday after a hospital called to say the girl was shot near the playground in the Wellington Woods Apartment Complex.
The girl was transported to a hospital in Richmond and underwent surgery. She is expected to make a full recovery.
Police have charged Terrell Carter, 18, of Fredericksburg, with attempted murder in the second degree and malicious wounding. Apollo Machail Jenkins, 19, of Fredericksburg, is also charged with obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact to commit malicious wounding.
Officers found BB and pellet guns at one of the suspect’s apartments.
Carter and Jenkins are being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (540) 373-3122.
