Woman dies while in custody at ACRJ

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - Virginia’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is trying to find out what led to the death of an inmate at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Staff at the jail say Cecilia Camacho, 39, was admitted to the ACRJ on December 18 for a DUI offense. Staff say she died Saturday morning.
At this time, staff believe Camacho’s death was due to natural causes.
ALBEMARLE-CHARLOTTESVILLE REGIONAL JAIL:
To all,
It is with great sorrow that I send this press release. Ms. Cecilia Camacho, a 39 year old community member who was admitted to the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail on December 18, 2019 for 3rd offense DUI has passed away this morning, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 7:18.
At this time we believe Ms. Camacho’s passing was due to natural causes. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will make the final determination.
We have spoken with Ms. Camacho’s family and we grieve with them.
No further information will be provided at this time.
