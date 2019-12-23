Virginia state fair exhibitors eligible for scholarships

DOSWELL, Va. (AP) - Children who exhibited livestock in the 2019 State Fair of Virginia 4-H and FFA youth livestock program are eligible to apply for 12 scholarships offered by the State Fair.
The scholarships total $19,640 and will be offered in three age groups. Two other scholarship opportunities worth a total of $3,500 are open to any youth who exhibited during the 2019 fair.
Since 2013, the State Fair has awarded 1,469 scholarships and over $500,000 to support youth education. The fair offers youth more than $80,000 each year in scholarship funds.
