Virginia house destroyed by fire Sunday

CATAWBA, Va. (WDBJ7) - A Virginia family will be out of their home for the holidays after flames tore through their house Sunday.
The Troutville Fire Department says nine departments from Roanoke and Botetourt County responded to a home off Little Catawba Creek Road in Botetourt County, Virginia around 1 p.m.
Firefighters say they saw smoke and flames coming through the roof of the home.
No one was injured, but the house was destroyed.
The American Red Cross is assisting the family.
