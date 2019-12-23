Richmond police search for man who burglarized business

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for the person who burglarized a business on Thanksgiving Day.
Police said a man broke into OMG Pizza along Jefferson Davis Highway shortly after 4 a.m. on Nov. 28. Officers said the suspect smashed a window with a brick.
“Once inside, the suspect jumped over the counter and filled bags with cigarettes, cigars, cologne, T-shirts, and money from the register,” police said in a release.
Anyone with information is asked to call First Precinct Detective J. Mitchell at (804) 646-0569 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
