Richmond police continue to investigate after man shot in his home
Carlos D. Delgado (Source: Richmond Police)
December 23, 2019 at 2:30 PM EST - Updated December 23 at 2:30 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are asking for the public to come forward with any information after a man was shot to death at a mobile home park in November.

Police were called on Nov. 19 around 9:49 p.m. to the 2900 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.

When they arrived, they found 65-year-old Carlos D. Delgado, who had been shot to death, lying in the doorway of his home.

Police believe he was gunned down in his home as part of a robbery.

Delgado was the father of three sons and multiple grandchildren.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

