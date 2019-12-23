Richmond police continue to investigate after man shot in his home

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are asking for the public to come forward with any information after a man was shot to death at a mobile home park in November.
Police were called on Nov. 19 around 9:49 p.m. to the 2900 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.
When they arrived, they found 65-year-old Carlos D. Delgado, who had been shot to death, lying in the doorway of his home.
Police believe he was gunned down in his home as part of a robbery.
Delgado was the father of three sons and multiple grandchildren.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
