Missing 70-year-old man found safe

BLACKSTONE, Va. (WWBT) - A missing 70-year-old man who was reported missing on Dec. 21 has been found safe, police say.
William Henry Gee had not been seen since about 9 a.m. on Second Street in Blackstone on Monday, Dec. 16.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark blue jacket with blue stripes and a camouflage ball cap.
Police said a friend told them he may be suffering from the early stages of dementia, and could possibly be in the Blackstone or Victoria areas.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Blackstone Police Department at 434-292-3322.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.