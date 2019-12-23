News to know for Dec. 23: Holiday travel info; Potential measles exposure in central Va.; US service member killed in Afghanistan

December 23, 2019 at 7:21 AM EST - Updated December 23 at 7:21 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.

Holiday Travel

The Virginia Department of Transportation will make traveling easier by suspending most highway work zones and lifting most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia.

Lane closures on Christmas will be lifted from 12 p.m Dec. 24 to 12 p.m Dec. 26.

Lane closures for New Year’s will be lifted from 12 p.m Dec. 31 to 12 p.m Jan. 2.

Bright orange traffic cones standing in a row on dark asphalt
Bright orange traffic cones standing in a row on dark asphalt

Major Chain-reaction Crash

A chain-reaction crash involving 69 vehicles closed all lanes of Interstate 64 in York County, Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 7:50 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-64 at the Queens Creek Bridge, near Camp Peary. Officials say there was ice on the bridge and heavy fog in the area at the time of the crash.

Dozens of people were sent to various hospitals with injuries ranging to minor to life-threatening.

A chain-reaction crash involving dozens of vehicles has closed all lanes of Interstate 64 in York County.
A chain-reaction crash involving dozens of vehicles has closed all lanes of Interstate 64 in York County.

Potential Measles Exposure

Health Districts in central Virginia are informing people who were at various locations listed below during the specified time frames they may have been exposed to a person with measles.

Central Virginia area health officials are mounting a coordinated effort to identify people who may have been exposed.

Dates, times and locations of the Potential exposure sites associated with the confirmed case of measles:

  • Richmond International Airport, 1 Richard E Byrd Terminal Dr, Richmond, VA 23250, Tuesday, December 17 from 9:00 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. Of note, the individual did not pick up bags in baggage claim and proceeded directly to a private vehicle at curbside for transport.
  • Health Visions MD, 1230 Alverser Dr. Suite 100, Midlothian, VA 23113, Thursday, December 19 from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
In this March 27, 2019, file photo, vials of measles, mumps and rubella vaccine sit in a cooler at the Rockland County Health Department in Pomona, N.Y. Research released on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, shows yet another reason to vaccinate children against measles. After a bout of measles, youngsters are more vulnerable to other germs _ from chickenpox to strep _ that they once could fend off.
In this March 27, 2019, file photo, vials of measles, mumps and rubella vaccine sit in a cooler at the Rockland County Health Department in Pomona, N.Y. Research released on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, shows yet another reason to vaccinate children against measles. After a bout of measles, youngsters are more vulnerable to other germs _ from chickenpox to strep _ that they once could fend off.

Missing Man

Police are searching for a missing 70-year-old man who was reported missing on Dec. 21.

William Henry Gee has not been seen since about 9 a.m. on Second Street in Blackstone on Monday, Dec. 16.

Police said a friend told them he may be suffering from the early stages of dementia, and could possibly be in the Blackstone or Victoria areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Blackstone Police Department at 434-292-3322.

Police are searching for a missing 70-year-old man who was reported missing on Dec. 21.
Police are searching for a missing 70-year-old man who was reported missing on Dec. 21.

Service Member Killed in Afghanistan

An American service member has been killed in action in Afghanistan.

The U.S. military did not give us any more details about the soldier, as names are withheld until family is notified.

The Taliban said they were behind a roadside bombing that killed the American soldier.

This marks 20 U.S. deaths in Afghanistan this year.

Final Thought

“If you fell down yesterday, stand up today.” - H. G. Wells

