News to know for Dec. 23: Holiday travel info; Potential measles exposure in central Va.; US service member killed in Afghanistan

Holiday Travel
The Virginia Department of Transportation will make traveling easier by suspending most highway work zones and lifting most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia.
Lane closures on Christmas will be lifted from 12 p.m Dec. 24 to 12 p.m Dec. 26.
Lane closures for New Year’s will be lifted from 12 p.m Dec. 31 to 12 p.m Jan. 2.
Major Chain-reaction Crash
A chain-reaction crash involving 69 vehicles closed all lanes of Interstate 64 in York County, Sunday morning.
The crash happened around 7:50 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-64 at the Queens Creek Bridge, near Camp Peary. Officials say there was ice on the bridge and heavy fog in the area at the time of the crash.
Dozens of people were sent to various hospitals with injuries ranging to minor to life-threatening.
Potential Measles Exposure
Health Districts in central Virginia are informing people who were at various locations listed below during the specified time frames they may have been exposed to a person with measles.
Central Virginia area health officials are mounting a coordinated effort to identify people who may have been exposed.
Dates, times and locations of the Potential exposure sites associated with the confirmed case of measles:
- Richmond International Airport, 1 Richard E Byrd Terminal Dr, Richmond, VA 23250, Tuesday, December 17 from 9:00 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. Of note, the individual did not pick up bags in baggage claim and proceeded directly to a private vehicle at curbside for transport.
- Health Visions MD, 1230 Alverser Dr. Suite 100, Midlothian, VA 23113, Thursday, December 19 from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Missing Man
Police are searching for a missing 70-year-old man who was reported missing on Dec. 21.
William Henry Gee has not been seen since about 9 a.m. on Second Street in Blackstone on Monday, Dec. 16.
Police said a friend told them he may be suffering from the early stages of dementia, and could possibly be in the Blackstone or Victoria areas.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Blackstone Police Department at 434-292-3322.
Service Member Killed in Afghanistan
The U.S. military did not give us any more details about the soldier, as names are withheld until family is notified.
The Taliban said they were behind a roadside bombing that killed the American soldier.
This marks 20 U.S. deaths in Afghanistan this year.
Final Thought
“If you fell down yesterday, stand up today.” - H. G. Wells
