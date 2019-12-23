Multi-Platinum music producer opens recording studio in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - New recording studio ‘Defiant Studios’ is looking to turn people’s audio dreams into reality.
It’s founded by Richmond-native and Multi-Platinum Producer Yung Lan.
“This was always my dream to open a studio,” said music producer, Yung Lan. “I never really had anything like this when I was growing up. Its was a couple of studios but nothing to this magnitude.”
The studio located at 306 W Broad St. is 2000 square feet and has four separate rooms geared towards music production, voice-overs, and podcasting.
“I want people to be able to express themselves and express their creativity inside our work place,” said Yung Lan. “Its available for anybody with any type of budget.”
Yung Lan has produced music for artists such as Black Youngsta, Fetty Wap, French Montana, and Chris Brown but to reach that level of stardom, Lan had to move away from Richmond to a bigger music scene.
“There wasn’t anyway for me to get heard until I moved to Atlanta then my career kind of went up,” said Yung Lan.
Yung Lan says he always knew in the back of his mind that he wanted to give back to Richmond and the people who didn’t have the opportunity to get heard in the industry.
“Richmond has a lot of talent we got all different styles of music from rock to hip hop and we record all of that here. I love Richmond music."
Yung Lan and his staff plans to remix the Richmond music scene with his studio by getting the unheard talent signed to labels.
“I just want to make sure people have the right avenue and the right path in order to be heard on a bigger platform,” said Yung Lan.
