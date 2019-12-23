More than 1,000 celebrate life of slain college student, Charlottesville-native Tessa Majors

By NBC12 Newsroom | December 22, 2019 at 7:26 PM EST - Updated December 22 at 7:26 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - More than a thousand people gathered in Charlottesville to celebrate the life of Tessa Majors, Saturday.

Family, friends, and classmates of Majors remembered the 18-year-old at her high school alma mater, St. Anne’s-Belfield School, during a private ceremony.

Some of Majors’ closest friend read poetry and shared their memories of the college freshman, ending the ceremony with a performance of a song she had written.

The Charlottesville-native was attending Barnard College in New York, when she was stabbed to death in a park earlier this month.

New York City Police have charged a 13-year-old male in connection to the stabbing.

