More than 1,000 celebrate life of slain college student, Charlottesville-native Tessa Majors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - More than a thousand people gathered in Charlottesville to celebrate the life of Tessa Majors, Saturday.
Family, friends, and classmates of Majors remembered the 18-year-old at her high school alma mater, St. Anne’s-Belfield School, during a private ceremony.
Some of Majors’ closest friend read poetry and shared their memories of the college freshman, ending the ceremony with a performance of a song she had written.
The Charlottesville-native was attending Barnard College in New York, when she was stabbed to death in a park earlier this month.
New York City Police have charged a 13-year-old male in connection to the stabbing.
