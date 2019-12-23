Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EST

AP-US-SCHOOL-MEAL-DEBT-PAID-PASTORS
Virginia pastors give over $17,000 to pay student meal debts
STAFFORD, Va. (AP) — Three Virginia pastors have used more than $17,000 from their church's budget to pay off meal debts in two local school systems. The Rev. Jerry Williams, the Rev. Brian Bennett and the Rev. Andrew Segre from Mount Ararat Baptist Church gave $10,500 to Stafford County Public Schools and close to $7,000 to Spotsylvania County Public Schools. The three weren't sure where their yearly donation should go. They decided to pay off the school meal debts once hearing how many students were in debt. The Washington Post says about 75% of school districts nationally reported unpaid meal debt, with the median amount per school being about $2,500. Williams says the church will pay off the debts again next year.
FATALLY BEATEN CHILD
Virginia man charged with homicide in 4-year-old son's death
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — U.S. marshals have arrested a Virginia man charged with felony homicide in the death of his 4-year-old son. News outlets report Hank L. Smith Jr. was caught Friday in Harrisonburg. He previously was arrested and charged with the felony child abuse or neglect of Larkin Carr, who died in November 2018. He posted bail and was released. A 15-year-old boy and his mother also are charged in Larkin's death. Police say the teen, charged with second-degree murder, admitted to beating Larkin repeatedly in the days before he died. His mother has pleaded guilty to felony homicide and child abuse or neglect. Authorities say the adults didn't stop Larkin's abuse.
AP-VA-NEW PARKS DIRECTOR
Virginia State Parks to get first female director
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia is set to get its first ever female director of its state parks service. Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday that he'd hired Melissa Baker to oversee 38 state parks and more than 270 employees. She will be the first woman to run the department in the park system's 83-year history when she starts in January. Baker previously worked as the director of North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department and previous worked as chief of operations for Montana State Parks. She's previously taught at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and the University of Maine.
STATE FAIR-SCHOLARSHIPS
Virginia state fair exhibitors eligible for scholarships
DOSWELL, Va. (AP) — Children who exhibited livestock in the 2019 State Fair of Virginia 4-H and FFA youth livestock program are eligible to apply for 12 scholarships offered by the State Fair. The scholarships total $19,640 and will be offered in three age groups. Two other scholarship opportunities worth a total of $3,500 are open to any youth who exhibited during the 2019 fair. Since 2013, the State Fair has awarded 1,469 scholarships and over $500,000 to support youth education. The fair offers youth more than $80,000 each year in scholarship funds.
VIRGINIA INTERSTATE PILEUP
Police: 69-vehicle pileup in Virginia leaves dozens injured
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Police say a 69-vehicle pileup on an interstate in Virginia injured more than 50 people. Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya said the pileup began shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday on a stretch of Interstate 64 in York County. She says fog and icy road conditions were contributing factors in the wreck, which left a scene of crumpled cars, tangled metal and shattered windows. One red pickup truck was plopped atop another vehicle. No fatalities were reported but it took crews hours to clear the roadway and reopen all lanes of traffic.
INMATE DEATH
Female inmate, 39, dies at central Virginia jail
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Officials say a female inmate died at a central Virginia jail over the weekend after being booked there earlier in the week. Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail Superintendent Martin Kumer tells The Daily Progress the woman's death Saturday morning is believed to be due to natural causes. He declined to release any further information or answer questions about the woman's health, saying a medical examiner would make the final determination about how she died. The 39-year-old had been booked Wednesday on a DUI charge.
MEASLES PATIENT
Virginia health officials warn of possible measles exposure
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia health officials are mounting an effort to identify people who may have recently been exposed to a person with measles. The Virginia Department of Health said in a news release Saturday that the person visited the Richmond International Airport Tuesday night and a doctor's office in suburban Richmond on Thursday afternoon. The department posted detailed instructions online about what to do if you were at either of the locations during certain time frames. The directions depend on whether or not you have been vaccinated against measles.
VIRGINIA BEACH SHOOTING
Virginia Beach faces staffing struggles after mass shooting
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Months after a longtime public utilities employee opened fire at a Virginia Beach municipal building, the city has become short staffed in the divisions most affected by the shooting. The Virginian-Pilot reports the number of vacancies in both the public works and public utilities departments have increased significantly since the May 31 shooting. Officials told the newspaper nearly a third of key engineering positions in both departments are vacant. According to the newspaper, the shortages are leading to a backlog of work, with some projects being delayed by months or possibly even years.