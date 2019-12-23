3 killed after vehicle runs off road, hits several trees on I-64

GOOCHLAND Co., Va. (WWBT) - Three people were killed after a vehicle ran off the road and struck several trees in Goochland County along Interstate 64.
Police were called around 7:36 a.m. on Dec. 23 to a single-vehicle crash at mile marker 173.
State police said a 2015 Ford Focus was heading west when it ran off the road, went behind the guardrail and hit several trees.
All three people, two men and a woman, died at the scene.
Troopers said the woman was wearing her seat belt. They also said the two men were not wearing seat belts and were ejected.
Police continue to investigate.
