Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Dwayne Haskins was knocked out in the second half of the Washington Redskins' overtime loss to the New York Giants with an ankle injury. The rookie quarterback injured his left ankle on a sack by Markus Golden on the first play of the second half. Haskins limped off the field before being carted off the sideline. The 15th overall draft pick out of Ohio State was 12 of 15 for 133 yards and two touchdown passes before getting hurt. Haskins didn't get the chance to gut out an ankle injury like he did at Green Bay earlier this month. He said owner Dan Snyder advised him to listen to medical advice and not return.