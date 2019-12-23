Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Lamar Jackson and the Ravens will be home throughout the AFC playoffs. Baltimore secured home-field advantage in the postseason with its 11th straight win, 31-15 over the Browns. Cleveland could be on the verge of another coaching change. MVP favorite Jackson threw two of his three touchdown passes to tight end Mark Andrews as the Ravens shook off a sluggish start and avenged their last loss on Sept. 29. Cleveland's disappointing season will end short of the postseason as the Browns were officially eliminated. The loss is another blow to coach Freddie Kitchens who could be fired.
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Dwayne Haskins was knocked out in the second half of the Washington Redskins' overtime loss to the New York Giants with an ankle injury. The rookie quarterback injured his left ankle on a sack by Markus Golden on the first play of the second half. Haskins limped off the field before being carted off the sideline. The 15th overall draft pick out of Ohio State was 12 of 15 for 133 yards and two touchdown passes before getting hurt. Haskins didn't get the chance to gut out an ankle injury like he did at Green Bay earlier this month. He said owner Dan Snyder advised him to listen to medical advice and not return.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Jair Bolden scored 15 of his 22 points in the first half and A.J. Lawson had 10 of his 14 in the second to help South Carolina beat No. 9 Virginia 70-59. The Gamecocks (8-4) led 23-11, saw Virginia pull even at 45 with just over 11 minutes to play and promptly scored 12 of the next 17 points. The Cavaliers never got closer than five the rest of the way. Mamadi Diakite scored a career-high 21 points to lead Virginia (9-2). The Cavaliers had a season-high 19 turnovers, leading to 23 Gamecocks points. South Carolina shot 55.1%, connecting on 27 of 49 attempts. Justin Minaya added 12 points for South Carolina, 10 after halftime.