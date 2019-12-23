Health Department warns of possible measles exposure

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At least one person is confirmed to have measles in the local area.
The Richmond-Henrico Health District says it is investigating the case.
If you were at Richmond International Airport on December 17 between 9:00 p.m to 11:45 p.m or HealthVisions MD on December 19 between 12:30 p.m and 5:30 p.m, you may want to see a doctor as the Health District says the infected person was in those areas last week.
Dr. Melissa Viray with the health department says the person is the only confirmed case at this point - and they are being closely monitored.
This person is said to have skipped baggage claim altogether, leaving the airport in a private car.
It was a physician at HealthVisions MD that tipped of the health department of this case:
“When they evaluated this person, they very quickly surmised this person might have measles, and then made the appropriate notification to make sure that we were aware and that we could expedite the testing," said Dr. Viray.
The measles is spread through coughing, sneezing, and contact with fluids from an infected person's nose, mouth, or throat.
Dr. Viray explained the symptoms: "First, we see fevers that can be high - well above 101 degrees. Runny nose, runny eyes, cough as well. And a couple of days later, you develop a rash that starts at the head and moves downward from there.”
The health department says that infected people may not develop symptoms until as late as January 11, 2020.
The doctor says your chances of infection drop significantly if you have received the measles vaccine, however.
“For folks who were potentially exposed and folks who are not, this is the time to update; to make sure your vaccines are up to date. It’s a vaccine-preventable disease,” she said.
She says that the infected person is being housed in a private residence, and currently being treated by a physician.
Dr. Viray adds that if you believe you have been exposed, seek medical help, but call ahead so the doctor’s office is aware and can take the steps to minimize potential exposure.
