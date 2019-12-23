Forecast: A warmer than average holiday week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures will slowly warm this week to about 10° above average
TONIGHT: Clearing skies and seasonably mild. Lows mid 30s
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 50s
CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly Cloudy and slightly cooler. Lows upper 20s, highs upper 40s
THURSDAY: Partly Sunny. Lows mid 30s, highs upper 50s
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 30s, highs upper 50s
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm for December, Lows upper 30s, highs upper 50s (Rain chance 10% late)
SUNDAY: Showers likely. Warm. Lows mid 40s, highs in low 60s. (Rain Chance 40% but may go higher in future forecasts)
MONDAY: Rain possible. Lows low 40s, highs cooler, inn the lower 50s (Rain Chance 40%)
