Woman arrested in South Richmond hit-and-run that killed bicyclist

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police arrested a driver believed to be behind the wheel in a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist, Friday night.
The bicyclist who was fatally struck in the 5500 block of Hull Street Road was identified as Henry Clay Jefferson, 52, of the 5500 block of Chesterfield Drive, in South Richmond.
Officers found Jefferson in the roadway, where he was pronounced dead. The car that struck him had fled the scene.
Sharico Tashae Booker, 28, of the 2200 block of Joplin Avenue, in Richmond was arrested in connection to the hit-and-run.
Booker was charged with Felony Hit-and-Run resulting in Death, and No Operator’s License.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crash Team Investigator R. Rose at (804) 646-1665 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000, www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.