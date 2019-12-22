Son of Lebron James takes court against John Marshall High

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The son of Lebron James took the court against John Marshall High School during the “Above the Rim Classic” at the Arthur Ashe Junior Athletic Center in Richmond, Saturday night.
Reginald Robinson hit two early three-pointers for the John Marshall Justices, helping the team take an early 10-2 lead, in the first quarter.
The Trailblazers responded in the second half with an impressive slam dunk from Brandon Boston.
Bronny James, Lebron James’ son, got his only score of the game, a jump shot, in the fourth.
Zaire Wade, son of former Miami Heat Superstar Dwayne Wade, did not play tonight due to an injury.
Sierra Canyon won 66 to 55.
