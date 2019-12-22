13 shot in Chicago at memorial party for shooting victim

CHICAGO (Gray News) - Police in Chicago are investigating after at least 13 people were wounded during what witnesses said was a memorial for a 22-year-old killed in an attempted carjacking.
Four of them are listed in critical condition. Investigators have detained two suspected gunmen for questioning.
One of the suspects suffered a gunshot wound. The other suspect was found in possession of a revolver.
Shots rang out inside a Chicago home early Sunday morning, possibly during a house party, according to police.
Witnesses told the Chicago Tribune the party was in honor of the birthday of Lonell Irvin, a 22-year-old man fatally shot during an attempted carjacking in April.
“They were just celebrating a memorial for somebody that passed away, and this is what they do,” said a 29-year-old woman at the scene, who did not want to be identified.
The victims were all taken to nearby hospitals. Their ages range from 16 to 48.
The 16-year-old is one of the four in critical condition.
