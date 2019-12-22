Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

VIRGINIA INTERSTATE PILEUP
Police: 35 vehicle pileup in Virginia results in injuries
Police in Virginia say a 35-vehicle pileup on a major interstate in York County has left some people with critical injuries. Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya said in a statement that the accident happened at about 7:51 a.m. Sunday. A section of Interstate 64 was been shut down as state troopers investigated. The York County Sheriff's Office and the Virginia Department of Transportation were also on scene. Motorists were being asked to avoid the area. The police department said via Twitter that there was fog and ice along the Queens Creek bridge at the time of the wreck.
VIRGINIA BEACH SHOOTING
Virginia Beach faces staffing struggles after mass shooting
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Months after a longtime public utilities employee opened fire at a Virginia Beach municipal building, the city has become short staffed in the divisions most affected by the shooting. The Virginian-Pilot reports the number of vacancies in both the public works and public utilities departments have increased significantly since the May 31 shooting. Officials told the newspaper nearly a third of key engineering positions in both departments are vacant. According to the newspaper, the shortages are leading to a backlog of work, with some projects being delayed by months or possibly even years.
VIRGINIA-NASA POLLUTION
US agency to study PFAS contamination of Chincoteague water
CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (AP) — A federal agency says it will investigate how long the town of Chincoteague's water may have been contaminated by a potentially harmful chemical. The Daily Times reported earlier this week that personnel from the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry will estimate historical PFAS levels in Chincoteague's drinking water. The move comes after the local American Federation of Government Employees union pushed for more information about possible past contamination. NASA's Wallops Flight Facility has been providing supplemental drinking water for Chincoteague since 2017, when testing of the town's wells on NASA property showed the presence of PFAS.
BUGGY CRASH
Woman killed, 4 kids hurt after truck hits buggy in Virginia
BUCKINGHAM, Va. (AP) — State police say a 31-year-old woman has died and four children have been injured after a pick-up truck rear-ended a horse-drawn buggy in central Virginia. Police said in a news release Saturday that alcohol was not a factor in the crash Friday afternoon in Buckingham County. The 67-year-old driver of the truck has been charged with reckless driving. Police say a family of six was riding in the buggy equipped with flashing lights and a reflective triangle. The news release says Sylvia Yoder was taken to UVA Medical Center, where she died of her injuries Saturday morning. Four children were also taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
TRAIN DERAILMENT
No injuries as freight train derails near Harpers Ferry park
HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (AP) — Several cars on a freight train derailed in crossing the Potomac River near Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, sending two cars into the water. Saturday's derailment also damaged a footbridge that is part of the Appalachian Trail. CSX said in a statement that there were no injuries as seven cars derailed early Saturday. It says all the cars were empty and no hazardous materials were involved. The cause of the derailment is under investigation and CSX says it will work swiftly to clean up and restore the area. The derailment closed access to parts of Harpers Ferry National Historic Park and the Chesapeake & Ohio National Historic Park.
TROOPER STRUCK
Driver sought after truck strikes Virginia trooper
FINCASTLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say they are looking for a driver who struck a trooper and then fled. State police said in a news release Saturday that the hit-and-run occurred late Friday night in Botetourt County north of Roanoke. Police say witnesses reporting seeing the white Dodge pick-up truck accelerating to leave the scene after striking the trooper and his vehicle. The suspect's vehicle was damaged on its right side, including the right headlight and fender. The trooper was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
AP-US-GUN-SANCTUARIES-VIRGINIA
Official: Gun sanctuary resolutions have 'no legal effect'
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring says resolutions passed by local governments declaring themselves “Second Amendment Sanctuaries” have “no legal effect.” Since Democrats won majorities in the state Senate and House of Delegates in November, more than 100 cities, towns and counties have passed such resolutions, opposing any new gun laws they believe violate the Second Amendment. In an advisory opinion Friday, Herring said localities “cannot nullify state laws” and must follow gun violence prevention measures passed by the General Assembly. Thousands of gun rights advocates have shown up at county meetings around the state to speak in favor of the resolutions.
AP-VA-SLAVE AUCTION BLOCK-VIRGINIA
Restaurant: Moving slave auction block will hurt business
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — A restaurant is suing to stop the removal of a slave auction block from a street corner in Virginia because the eatery fears it will see a decline in tourists. The Freelance-Star reported Thursday that the weathered stone is colloquially known as the “slave auction block" in a historic section of Fredericksburg. It's long been a source of controversy. Fredericksburg's city council has ordered the 176-year-old block to be moved to the Fredericksburg Area Museum. City officials said they would vigorously defend the planned removal. The local branch of the NAACP said the business owners are trying “to profit from the vestiges of slavery.”