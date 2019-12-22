Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

BUCKINGHAM, Va. (AP) — State police say a 31-year-old woman has died and four children have been injured after a pick-up truck rear-ended a horse-drawn buggy in central Virginia. Police said in a news release Saturday that alcohol was not a factor in the crash Friday afternoon in Buckingham County. The 67-year-old driver of the truck has been charged with reckless driving. Police say a family of six was riding in the buggy equipped with flashing lights and a reflective triangle. The news release says Sylvia Yoder was taken to UVA Medical Center, where she died of her injuries Saturday morning. Four children were also taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.