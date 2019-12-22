Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Capitals killed a series of power plays in the third period to beat the Lightning 3-1. Dmitry Orlov scored the go-ahead goal with six minutes left to help Washington improve to 5-0-1 in the second half of back-to-backs. Goaltender Braden Holtby made two big saves on a 5-on-3 penalty kill in the third after not being tested for much of the night. Radko Gudas scored his first goal with the Capitals since an offseason trade from Philadelphia. Curtis McElhinney got a surprise start for Tampa Bay over Andrei Vasilevskiy. Reigning MVP Nikita Kucherov scored his 12th goal of the season.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 21 points and 13 rebounds and Josh Richardson added 21 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 125-108 victory over the Washington Wizards. Ben Simmons had 14 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds for the 76ers, who snapped a three-game losing streak overall and a two-game skid at home. Bradley Beal had 36 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Wizards.
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Ben DiNucci threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and James Madison routed Weber State 30-14 to reach the Championship Subdivision national championship game. The Dukes led 24-7 at halftime, added two second-half field goals and let their defense take care of the rest. They will face North Dakota State for the FCS national title in Frisco, Texas, on January 11th. Weber State saw its playoff run end at Bridgeforth Stadium for the second time in three seasons. DiNucci hit Riley Stapleton with scoring throws of 18 and 34 yards and also scored on a 1-yard run.
NEW YORK (AP) — Washington's Alex Ovechkin, Boston's David Pastrnak, Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon and Edmonton's Connor McDavid were voted NHL All-Star captains. Ovechkin was voted by fans to captain the Metropolitan Division, Pastrnak the Atlantic, MacKinnon the Central and McDavid the Pacific. McDavid was voted into All-Star Weekend for a fourth season. This is Ovechkin's third year in a row being voted All-Star captain. McDavid leads the NHL with 59 points. Pastrnak leads the league with 28 goals. The defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues host All-Star Weekend in January. The skills competition is Friday, Jan. 24 and the 3-on-3 tournament is Saturday, Jan. 25.