Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Capitals killed a series of power plays in the third period to beat the Lightning 3-1. Dmitry Orlov scored the go-ahead goal with six minutes left to help Washington improve to 5-0-1 in the second half of back-to-backs. Goaltender Braden Holtby made two big saves on a 5-on-3 penalty kill in the third after not being tested for much of the night. Radko Gudas scored his first goal with the Capitals since an offseason trade from Philadelphia. Curtis McElhinney got a surprise start for Tampa Bay over Andrei Vasilevskiy. Reigning MVP Nikita Kucherov scored his 12th goal of the season.