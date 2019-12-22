Forecast: Temperatures near average with southern VA rain Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures will slowly warm into next week... but nothing very far from average
TODAY (SUNDAY) IS THE FIRST FULL DAY OF WINTER!
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows near 32
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain possible southern Virginia close to North Carolina. RVA looks dry.. Lows low 30s, highs low 50s. (Rain Chance 20% RVA, higher chance far southern VA)
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Lows low 30s, highs low 50s
CHRISTMAS DAY: Partly sunny. Lows upper 20s, highs in the low to mid 50s
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 30s, highs mid 50s
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 30s, highs mid 50s
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm for December, Lows upper 30s, highs upper 50s (Rain chance 10% late)
SUNDAY: Showers likely. Warm. Lows mid 40s, highs near 60. (Rain Chance 40%)
