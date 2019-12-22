Chain-reaction crash involving dozens of vehicles closes I-64 in York County

Chain-reaction crash involving dozens of vehicles closes I-64 in York County
A chain-reaction crash involving dozens of vehicles has closed all lanes of Interstate 64 in York County. (Source: VDOT)
By NBC12 Newsroom | December 22, 2019 at 10:38 AM EST - Updated December 22 at 11:20 AM

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A chain-reaction crash involving dozens of vehicles has closed all lanes of Interstate 64 in York County.

The crash happened around 7:50 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-64 at the Queens Creek Bridge.

A massive set of chain-reaction crashes closed a portion of Interstate 64 in York County Sunday morning.
A massive set of chain-reaction crashes closed a portion of Interstate 64 in York County Sunday morning. (Source: York-Poquoson Sheriffs Office)

Virginia State Police say at least 35 vehicles were involved, but York-Poquoson Sheriffs Office told WAVY more than 45 vehicles were involved.

Virginia State Police has confirmed two victims involved in the accident have life-threatening injuries.

Chain-reaction crash involving dozens of vehicles closes I-64 in York County

🚨 BREAKING NEWS: Chain-reaction crash involving dozens of vehicles closes I-64 in York County >> https://bit.ly/2tB8wxQ

Posted by NBC12 on Sunday, December 22, 2019

The Virginia Department of Transportation tweeted that all westbound lanes are closed for the incident as they reroute traffic onto Route 199.

511 Virginia also reported one eastbound lane being closed near mile marker 240 due to a separate multi-vehicle accident.

Officials say there was ice on the bridge and heavy fog in the area at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.