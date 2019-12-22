Australia’s leader apologizes for vacation amid wildfires

In this image made from video taken and provided by NSW Rural Fire Service via their twitter account, a firefighter sprays water on a fire moving closer to a home in Blackheath, New South Wales state, Australia Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday apologized for taking a family vacation in Hawaii as deadly bushfires raged across several states, destroying homes and claiming the lives of two volunteer firefighters. (Source: Twitter@NSWRFS via AP)