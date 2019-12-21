Train cars derail, fall into Potomac River in Harpers Ferry

HARPERS FERRY, Wv. (WRC) - A freight train crossing the Potomac River near Harpers Ferry derailed early Saturday morning, causing two other cars to spill into the water, according to NBC Washington.
Seven cars derailed on the bridge, taking out a section of a footbridge that is part of the Appalachian Trail.
No one was on the bridge at the time and no injuries were reported at the scene.
The train was headed east over the Winchester and Potomac Railroad Bridge between Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, and Maryland around 2:30 a.m., train operator CSX says.
Maryland State Police, Washington Couty fire, Loudon County fire, the National Park Service and other agencies responded around 3:30 a.m.
Removing cars from the Potomac is expected to be a lengthy process. and Amtrak service in the area is not expected to be affected.
