Still haven’t mailed Christmas gifts? It’s not too late! See which USPS locations are open Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s not too late to ship off your last-minute gifts to loved ones!
To see a list of key shipping deadlines, click here.
Here’s a full list of post offices that will be open Dec. 22 for full retail service:
- Atlee, 9540 Chamberlayne Road Mechanicsville, Va 23116
- Charlottesville, 1155 Seminole Trail Charlottesville, Va 22906
- Chester, 12300 Rock Hill Road Chester, Va 23831
- Denbigh, 14104 Warwick Boulevard Newport News, Va 23602
- Falmouth, 16 Lichfield Boulevard Fredricksburg, Va 22406
- Fredricksburg, 600 Princess Anne Street Fredricksburg, Va 22401
- Glen Allen, 4990 Sadler Plank Glen Allen Va 23060
- Harrisonburg, 3811 South Main Street Harrisonburg, Va 22801
- Jolliff, 4300 Portsmouth Boulevard Suite 174 Chesapeake, Va 23321
- Monticello, 5219 Monticello Avenue Williamsburg, Va 23188
- Montross, 15917 Kings Highway Montross, Va 22520
- Norfolk, 600 Church Street Norfolk, Va 23501
- Patrick Henry, 685 Turnberry Boulevard Newport News, Va 23608
- .Pocoshock Creek, 7501 Lady Blair Lane North Chesterfield, Va 23236
- Regency, 2000 Starling Drive Henrico, Va 23229
- Ridge, 10509 Patterson Avenue Henrico, Va 23238
- Stafford, 2650 Jefferson Davis Highway Stafford, Va 22554
- Thomas Corner, 5900 East Virginia Beach Boulevard Suite 190 Norfolk, Va 23502
These locations will be open from 10 a.m to 2 p.m.
