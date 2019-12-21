Still haven’t mailed Christmas gifts? It’s not too late! See which USPS locations are open Sunday

By Adrianna Hargrove | December 20, 2019 at 7:37 PM EST - Updated December 20 at 7:44 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s not too late to ship off your last-minute gifts to loved ones!

To see a list of key shipping deadlines, click here.

Here’s a full list of post offices that will be open Dec. 22 for full retail service:

  • Atlee, 9540 Chamberlayne Road Mechanicsville, Va 23116
  • Charlottesville, 1155 Seminole Trail Charlottesville, Va 22906
  • Chester, 12300 Rock Hill Road Chester, Va 23831
  • Denbigh, 14104 Warwick Boulevard Newport News, Va 23602
  • Falmouth, 16 Lichfield Boulevard Fredricksburg, Va 22406
  • Fredricksburg, 600 Princess Anne Street Fredricksburg, Va 22401
  • Glen Allen, 4990 Sadler Plank Glen Allen Va 23060
  • Harrisonburg, 3811 South Main Street Harrisonburg, Va 22801
  • Jolliff, 4300 Portsmouth Boulevard Suite 174 Chesapeake, Va 23321
  • Monticello, 5219 Monticello Avenue Williamsburg, Va 23188
  • Montross, 15917 Kings Highway Montross, Va 22520
  • Norfolk, 600 Church Street Norfolk, Va 23501
  • Patrick Henry, 685 Turnberry Boulevard Newport News, Va 23608
  • .Pocoshock Creek, 7501 Lady Blair Lane North Chesterfield, Va 23236
  • Regency, 2000 Starling Drive Henrico, Va 23229
  • Ridge, 10509 Patterson Avenue Henrico, Va 23238
  • Stafford, 2650 Jefferson Davis Highway Stafford, Va 22554
  • Thomas Corner, 5900 East Virginia Beach Boulevard Suite 190 Norfolk, Va 23502

These locations will be open from 10 a.m to 2 p.m.

