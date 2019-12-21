Petersburg delivery driver speaks out from hospital bed after being shot by teens

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A Petersburg food delivery driver is speaking out from his hospital bed about the terrifying moments he was held at gunpoint while making a food run. It was one of the scariest moments of his life. He’s asking for prayers as he undergoes surgery to his face following a shooting by two teenage suspects. At his request, NBC 12 is not identifying the employee from Mun Cheese Restaurant.
"Some of the bullets went to my head, my face but thank God it didn't go through,” he said.
He's speaking out as he heads into surgery following a shooting Wednesday night. He had to be rushed to two separate hospitals.
"One of them damaged the lung. That's why I can barely talk…I barely can breathe,” he said.
The Mun Cheese restaurant worker had received a food delivery order. He says a girl asked if the driver could bring change for a $100 bill when he brought the food.
"I told her ‘our drivers don't carry change for a 100’. She said ‘that's the only thing {we have}. We need the food and we’re hungry’. I said ‘ok I'll try to make sure the driver has change for 100’," he said.
He would soon realize, it was a set-up. He arrived at the home on St. Mark Street and Virginia Avenue in Petersburg.
"By the time I make it to the door, start knocking, I saw two guys coming from behind the house. One of them with {a} pistol. The other one with a shotgun."
They demanded his money.
"I start panicking. I told them I have no money. We don't carry much money."
That’s when one of the robbers said, "Don't let me do it. Don't let me do it. I'm going to blow your head off. Give me all your money."
With a gun to his face, he waited for one of the robbers to turn, that's when he grabbed the gun and started shooting. One of the robbers was hurt.
But so was the driver when one of the bad guys also opened fire. Now the driver is undergoing emergency surgery at VCU after being shot in the back with pellets that spread all across his back, even reaching his face.
"I don't blame the kids. I really can't blame the kids. If I want to put any blame, I'd put it on the parents. How come little kids at this age can have access to a shotgun and a pistol and the parents don't notice that?" he asked.
One of the shooters remains at the hospital expected to survive. Two teens have been arrested in this crime.
The driver says this whole incident makes him want to give up his job.
