Illuminate Light Show & Santa’s Village bring in over 440 toys

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The annual Illuminate Light Show & Santa’s Village toy drive, benefiting Mason’s Toy Box, was a big success this week.
A total of 441 new, unwrapped toys were collected and donated to Mason’s Toy Box Wednesday.
Many toys will be used to help bring Christmas cheer to hospitalized children and their siblings, while the remainder will be given to children in need throughout the year by Mason’s Toy Box.
The toy drive was such a success, Illuminate Light Show & Santa’s Village has extended it through Christmas Eve. On Monday, Dec. 23, and Tuesday, Dec. 24, anyone who brings a new, unwrapped toy to Illuminate Light Show will receive $5 off admission.
Scottie Lane, co-owner of Illuminate Light Show, says his goal is to reach 500 toy donations by Christmas Eve.
Illuminate Light Show & Santa’s Village is one of the nation’s largest drive-thru Christmas light and music shows, comprised of over 2 million LED lights, displayed over a 2.5-mile route, synchronized to rocking Christmas music played through your own car stereo.
Mason’s Toy Box is a nonprofit organization established in 2011 to honor Mason Clark Thomas. Mason fought a rare childhood cancer from age 5 to age 11 and lost his battle on June 20, 2011. Through gifting, Mason’s Toy Box provides relief to families impacted by childhood illness, disease and injury. The donations collected are personally delivered by Mason’s Toy Box elves and Santa Claus to hospitalized children and their siblings. Donations for teens and babies are the biggest need
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.