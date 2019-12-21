Illuminate Light Show & Santa’s Village bring in over 440 toys

Mason’s Toy Box is a nonprofit organization established in 2011 to honor Mason Clark Thomas. Mason fought a rare childhood cancer from age 5 to age 11 and lost his battle on June 20, 2011. Through gifting, Mason’s Toy Box provides relief to families impacted by childhood illness, disease and injury. The donations collected are personally delivered by Mason’s Toy Box elves and Santa Claus to hospitalized children and their siblings. Donations for teens and babies are the biggest need