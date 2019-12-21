Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

TROOPER STRUCK
Driver sought after truck strikes Virginia trooper
FINCASTLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say they are looking for a driver who struck a trooper and then fled. State police said in a news release Saturday that the hit-and-run occurred late Friday night in Botetourt County north of Roanoke. Police say witnesses reporting seeing the white Dodge pick-up truck accelerating to leave the scene after striking the trooper and his vehicle. The suspect's vehicle was damaged on its right side, including the right headlight and fender. The trooper was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
Official: Gun sanctuary resolutions have 'no legal effect'
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring says resolutions passed by local governments declaring themselves “Second Amendment Sanctuaries” have “no legal effect.” Since Democrats won majorities in the state Senate and House of Delegates in November, more than 100 cities, towns and counties have passed such resolutions, opposing any new gun laws they believe violate the Second Amendment. In an advisory opinion Friday, Herring said localities “cannot nullify state laws” and must follow gun violence prevention measures passed by the General Assembly. Thousands of gun rights advocates have shown up at county meetings around the state to speak in favor of the resolutions.
Restaurant: Moving slave auction block will hurt business
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — A restaurant is suing to stop the removal of a slave auction block from a street corner in Virginia because the eatery fears it will see a decline in tourists. The Freelance-Star reported Thursday that the weathered stone is colloquially known as the “slave auction block" in a historic section of Fredericksburg. It's long been a source of controversy. Fredericksburg's city council has ordered the 176-year-old block to be moved to the Fredericksburg Area Museum. City officials said they would vigorously defend the planned removal. The local branch of the NAACP said the business owners are trying “to profit from the vestiges of slavery.”
Feds: Doctor illegally prescribed more than 50,000 pills
NORTON, Va. (AP) — Officials in Virginia say a doctor has pleaded guilty to illegally prescribing more than 50,000 pills that are used to treat pain and anxiety. U.S. Attorney Thomas T. Cullen and Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said in a statement that Raymond Michael Moore pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court. Moore lived in Wise and had a medical practice in Norton. Both towns are in far western Virginia. Federal officials said that Moore, 61, issued prescriptions for opioids and benzodiazepines without a legitimate medical purpose. Officials said that Moore has made a plea agreement that says he will forfeit more than $100,000 and will never again be a medical provider.
Mom convicted in death of 4-year-old who shot himself
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman has been convicted of child neglect in the death of her 4-year-old son who shot himself in the head last year. Twenty-six-year-old Tiara Danielle Jefferson entered an Alford plea to the charge on Wednesday, acknowledging the evidence against while maintaining her innocence. Her plea was part of a deal under which prosecutors dropped a charge of felony homicide in the death of Demetrius Jefferson. She told police she had fallen asleep after taking a friend's medication and awoke to the sound of a gunshot. She said the gun had been stored on a shelf that Demetrius could access.
Families reserve right to sue over Virginia Beach shooting
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Families of Virginia Beach mass shooting victims have filed legal notices that reserve their right to sue the city. The Virginian-Pilot reported Thursday that the wrongful death claims will allow the families to file lawsuits through May 31, 2021. That date will be the second anniversary of the massacre. A longtime city engineer opened fire in a municipal building, shooting 16 people and killing 12. He died in a gunfight with police. An attorney said the filings don't necessarily indicate a true intention to sue the city. But they keep the door open and the option available.
Gambling company says it will up its minimum wage
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A company that operates gambling parlors with slot-like machines plans to raise wages of its employees to a minimum of $15 an hour. Colonial Downs Group announced Thursday that it would pay the new wages starting in January at gambling facilities in Richmond, Hampton, Vinton and New Kent County, as well as any future facilities the company may open. The move comes as lawmakers are set to debate during the 2020 legislative session whether to legalize casinos in Virginia, which could affect Colonial Downs' revenues. The company said tipped workers will be paid at least $9 an hour.
Classes to be offered to help beginner farmers in Virginia
WARRENTON, Va. (AP) — A series of classes will be offered in Virginia to help beginner farmers. The hands-on program uses a curriculum designed by staff at Virginia Tech and Virginia Cooperative Extension. Working with local educators, producers and industry leaders, the program covers whole farm planning, marketing and farm business management. The classes are being offered by the 2020 Northern Piedmont Beginning Farmer Program and the Virginia Beginning Farmer and Rancher Coalition. Classes will be held Wednesday evenings from Jan. 22 through March 11 at the Extension office.