Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman has been convicted of child neglect in the death of her 4-year-old son who shot himself in the head last year. Twenty-six-year-old Tiara Danielle Jefferson entered an Alford plea to the charge on Wednesday, acknowledging the evidence against while maintaining her innocence. Her plea was part of a deal under which prosecutors dropped a charge of felony homicide in the death of Demetrius Jefferson. She told police she had fallen asleep after taking a friend's medication and awoke to the sound of a gunshot. She said the gun had been stored on a shelf that Demetrius could access.