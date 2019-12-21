Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

NEWARK, N,J. (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom had two goals and two assists, and the Washington Capitals beat the New Jersey Devils 6-3. Alex Ovechkin and John Carlson each had a goal and an assist as the Capitals rebounded from Monday's 3-0 loss at Columbus, improving to 16-3-1 on the road. Jonas Siegenthaler and Richard Panik also scored, and rookie Ilya Samsonov made 24 saves. Kyle Palmieri, Blake Coleman and Miles Wood scored for the Devils, who were denied their first three-game winning streak of the season. Mackenzie Blackwood had 21 saves before being relieved by Gilles Senn in the third period.
TORONTO (AP) — Kyle Lowry scored 26 points, Serge Ibaka had 23 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors overcame the absence of three injured starters to beat the struggling Washington Wizards 122-118. Fred VanVleet returned from a five-game absence with 16 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. OG Anunoby scored 18 as Toronto won its sixth straight over the Wizards. Bradley Beal scored 37 points, Ish Smith had 26 and Isaiah Thomas scored 12 as the Wizards lost for the eighth time in 10 December games.
UNDATED (AP) — Rookie Daniel Jones is returning as the New York Giants starting quarterback after missing two weeks with an ankle injury. Jones once again replaces two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning, who returned to the starting lineup with Jones sidelined. The 38-year-old Manning is in the final year of his contract. So the decision to start Jones on Sunday against the Washington Redskins might signal the end of his 16-year career with the Giants. If he doesn't play, Manning went out a winner. He led New York to a 36-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins.
UNDATED (AP) — NASCAR Hall of Famer Junior Johnson has died at 88. His death was announced Friday by NASCAR. Johnson honed his driving skills as a moonshine runner in North Carolina before he began competing in NASCAR. He won 50 races as a driver and 132 as a car owner. He was also immortalized as “The Last American Hero” by author Tom Wolfe in a 1965 article for Esquire. Johnson was an inaugural member of NASCAR's Hall of Fame.