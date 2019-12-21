Forecast: Slow warming trend toward Christmas

By Andrew Freiden | December 21, 2019 at 5:29 AM EST - Updated December 21 at 1:22 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures will slowly warm into next week

SATURDAY: Winter Begins at 11:19pm. Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s, highs mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Sun early. Increasing clouds later in day and night. Lows upper 20s. Highs near 50

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain possible southern Virginia close to North Carolina but close call for RVA to see some rain too. Lows mid 30s, highs lower 50s (Rain Chance 30%)

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Lows mid 30s, highs mid 50s

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows mid 30s, highs lower 50s

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows mid 30s, highs near 50

