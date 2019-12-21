Annual ‘Christmas at Creighton’ toy drive held at Richmond church

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cedar Street Baptist Church hosted its 11th annual ‘Christmas at Creighton’ toy drive.
Children in attendance received everything from dolls to bicycles and clothes.
Guest also had the opportunity to enjoy a visit with Santa, a petting zoo, a bounce house, and even a DJ and free food.
Florence Jackson, a volunteer at the Cedar Baptist, spoke about the impact of the toy drive.
“Hopefully the things we give them will not only serve them for Christmas, but during the rest of the year and on they can get some use out of the things they get,” said Jackson.
Mayor Levar Stoney also stopped by for the festivities, complete with a Santa hat.
